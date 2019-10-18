Verne chats with Jeff Barnes, Area Director of the Western Triad FCA (or Fellowship of Christian Athletes)
“Impacting the Western Triad for Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.” Serving 6 Triad counties including Forsyth, Davidson, Yadkin and Davie.
EVENT: Fundraiser Banquet featuring Phil Ford
Happening October 28, 2019. RSVP Oct 23…
Website: www.westerntriadFCA.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
