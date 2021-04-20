Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘Feet for the Street’ 5K and Fun Run

‘Feet for the Street’ 5K and Fun Run

Verne HillApr 20, 2021Comments Off on ‘Feet for the Street’ 5K and Fun Run

Like

‘Feet for the Street’ 5K and Fun Run

VIRTURAL: April 26 (MON) through May 1st (SAT), 2021

IN-PERSON: Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 at Salem Lake Greenway.   WBFJ will provide the music!

‘Feet for the Street 5K’ supporting the Winston-Salem Street School, a private, non-profit alternative faith based educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area!     www.wsstreetschool.org

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDrive-Thru Job Fair in Greensboro April 21
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Apr 21, 2021

Tips for picking / storing fresh strawberries

Verne HillApr 20, 2021

TikTok threat targeting women?

Verne HillApr 20, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Jan
27
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Jan 27 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 28 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.337.1090 Childcare is not available
Feb
1
Mon
all-day Christian City Sitters
Christian City Sitters
Feb 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Christian City Sitters (LLC) is a new babysitter referral service serving Forsyth, Stokes & Surry counties! http://www.christiancitysitters.com   /  336.830-0274 Requirements:  Love Jesus Love Children Live a Christian lifestyle 18 years old Have at least one[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes