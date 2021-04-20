‘Feet for the Street’ 5K and Fun Run
VIRTURAL: April 26 (MON) through May 1st (SAT), 2021
IN-PERSON: Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 at Salem Lake Greenway. WBFJ will provide the music!
‘Feet for the Street 5K’ supporting the Winston-Salem Street School, a private, non-profit alternative faith based educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area! www.wsstreetschool.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tips for picking / storing fresh strawberries - April 20, 2021
- TikTok threat targeting women? - April 20, 2021
- Drive-Thru Job Fair in Greensboro April 21 - April 20, 2021