Sobering news: A new report estimates that nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of heart disease. High blood pressure raises the risk for heart attacks, strokes and many other problems, and only about half of those with the condition have it under control.
Poor diet, lack of exercise and other bad habits are the cause of about 90% of high blood pressure problems. BTW: February is Heart Health Month
https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/nearly-half-of-us-adults-have-heart-or-blood-vessel/article
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
