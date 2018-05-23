FDA: Warning of so-called natural sunscreen ‘capsules’

Bottom line: There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen.

Don’t get burned: Federal regulators are warning that natural sunscreen companies are “misleading consumers, and putting people at risk.

Some of the products in question include: Advanced Skin Brightening Formula, Sunsafe Rx, Solaricare and Sunergetic. The FDA is pressuring supplement companies should review product websites and labeling to make sure claims don’t violate federal law. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

BTW: Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S

One in five Americans are at risk of developing skin cancer sometime in their lifetime.

