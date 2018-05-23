Search
FDA: Warning of so-called natural sunscreen ‘capsules’

May 23, 2018

Bottom line: There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen.

Don’t get burned:   Federal regulators are warning that natural sunscreen companies are “misleading consumers, and putting people at risk.

Some of the products in question include: Advanced Skin Brightening FormulaSunsafe RxSolaricare and Sunergetic.  The FDA is pressuring supplement companies should review product websites and labeling to make sure claims don’t violate federal law.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

BTW: Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S

One in five Americans are at risk of developing skin cancer sometime in their lifetime.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/05/22/natural-sunscreen-pills-capsules-dont-protect-skin-fda-warning/631905002/

Verne Hill

Previous PostWednesday News, May 23, 2018
