FDA: Warning of so-called natural sunscreen ‘capsules’

Bottom line: There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen.
Don’t get burned: Federal regulators are warning that natural sunscreen companies are “misleading consumers, and putting people at risk.
Some of the products in question include: Advanced Skin Brightening Formula, Sunsafe Rx, Solaricare and Sunergetic. The FDA is pressuring supplement companies should review product websites and labeling to make sure claims don’t violate federal law. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/
BTW: Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S
One in five Americans are at risk of developing skin cancer sometime in their lifetime.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/05/22/natural-sunscreen-pills-capsules-dont-protect-skin-fda-warning/631905002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Remembering Trooper Samuel Bullard… - May 23, 2018
- Job Alert: Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager needed - May 23, 2018
- Ask Sam: Where can I donate used bicycles for needy children? - May 23, 2018