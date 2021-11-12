FDA: Is your medication on the ‘short supply’ list?

Another supply chain disruption. Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone and insulin are running low nationwide. The FDA currently lists over 100 medications in short supply. Details www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/fda-reports-more-than-100-drug-shortages-nationwide/
Verne Hill
