FCC: New three-digit number to assist with Suicide Prevention

Verne HillDec 13, 2019Comments Off on FCC: New three-digit number to assist with Suicide Prevention

US residents will soon be able to call 9-8-8 for help in a mental health emergency, just as 9-1-1 connects people in need to first-responders for other emergencies.

Counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year through the National Suicide Prevention crisis center.  The current suicide prevention number is 800-273-TALK (8255).

The FCC has approved a new three-digit number for suicide prevention.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/12/988-suicide-prevention-number-fcc-approval/4411812002/

Verne Hill

