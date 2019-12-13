FCC: New three-digit number to assist with Suicide Prevention

US residents will soon be able to call 9-8-8 for help in a mental health emergency, just as 9-1-1 connects people in need to first-responders for other emergencies.
Counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year through the National Suicide Prevention crisis center. The current suicide prevention number is 800-273-TALK (8255).
The FCC has approved a new three-digit number for suicide prevention.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/12/988-suicide-prevention-number-fcc-approval/4411812002/
