BE FAST: Early warning signs of a stroke

BE FAST: Early warning signs of a stroke

Verne Hill Oct 27, 2020

Spotting a stroke is the first step toward stopping it.

B.E. F.A.S.T.— Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm and Speech

B.E. F.A.S.T. is an easy way to quickly identify the early warning signs of a stroke.

If you identify problems while giving this simple test, call 911 and seek medical help immediately.

The time you save could save your life or the life of someone you love.

Learn to recognize a stroke because time lost is brain lost.

 

BALANCE

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.

EYES

Sudden trouble seeing out of one or both eyes.

FACE

First, check for facial weakness. An uneven smile or weakness on one side could mean trouble.

ARMS

Next, check for arm weakness. Inability to raise both arms evenly could be another sign.

SPEECH

Check for impaired speech. Slurred speech or difficulty repeating simple phrases could mean a stroke.

TIME

Immediately call 911.

 

More ways to spot a stroke:

Sudden weakness or numbness of face, arm or leg, especially on one side.

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding.

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.

Sudden, severe headache with no known cause.

Remember, every minute counts. Do not wait. Call 911.

 

*Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the US.

https://www.memorialmedical.com/services/stroke-services/spot-a-stroke-fast

 

Verne Hill

