BE FAST: Early warning signs of a stroke

Spotting a stroke is the first step toward stopping it.
B.E. F.A.S.T.— Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm and Speech
B.E. F.A.S.T. is an easy way to quickly identify the early warning signs of a stroke.
If you identify problems while giving this simple test, call 911 and seek medical help immediately.
The time you save could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Learn to recognize a stroke because time lost is brain lost.
BALANCE
Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.
EYES
Sudden trouble seeing out of one or both eyes.
FACE
First, check for facial weakness. An uneven smile or weakness on one side could mean trouble.
ARMS
Next, check for arm weakness. Inability to raise both arms evenly could be another sign.
SPEECH
Check for impaired speech. Slurred speech or difficulty repeating simple phrases could mean a stroke.
TIME
Immediately call 911.
More ways to spot a stroke:
Sudden weakness or numbness of face, arm or leg, especially on one side.
Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding.
Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.
Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.
Sudden, severe headache with no known cause.
Remember, every minute counts. Do not wait. Call 911.
*Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the US.
https://www.memorialmedical.com/services/stroke-services/spot-a-stroke-fast
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ONE STOP EARLY VOTING: Same-Day Registration in NC - October 28, 2020
- COVID HOPE program for NC renters - October 28, 2020
- Health: Parents urged to choose alternatives to Trick-or-treating… - October 28, 2020