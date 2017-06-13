Search
The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Verne Hill Jun 13, 2017

A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974

The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins.

Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more.

Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
6 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.

http://wsfairgrounds.com/venues/fairgrounds-farmers-market/

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

JUNE 17

Berry Fresh Pie Contest  and Berry-full Pie-eating Contest
Enter your best pie in our Berry Fresh Pie Contest!Open to all non-professional bakers 18 and older.

First place: $100!

Entry deadline: June 12 Contest rules and entry form

 

Got a big mouth! Enter our Berry Full Pie-Eating Contest!

No hands allowed!

Must be 18 or older to participate. Contest limited to 10 participants.

First Place $25 gift certificate for Fairgrounds Farmers Market

Entry deadline: June 14 Contest rules and entry form

Live Music

Enter by submitting this form Berry Fresh Pie Contest or Pie Eating Entry Waiver

 

JULY 15

Magnificent Melon Medley Salad Contest

Stepping Stones Canine Rescue adoption day

Live Music

 

AUGUST 5

Salsa Contest

Live Music

 

SEPTEMBER 9

Gourd-geous Gourds!

Featuring vendors who sell gourds; gourd-decorating for kids and

a cornucopia-decorating demonstration for adults.

Verne Hill

