A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974
The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins.
Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more.
A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974
Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.
http://wsfairgrounds.com/venues/fairgrounds-farmers-market/
UPCOMING EVENTS
JUNE 17
Berry Fresh Pie Contest and Berry-full Pie-eating Contest
Enter your best pie in our Berry Fresh Pie Contest!Open to all non-professional bakers 18 and older.
First place: $100!
Entry deadline: June 12 Contest rules and entry form
Got a big mouth! Enter our Berry Full Pie-Eating Contest!
No hands allowed!
Must be 18 or older to participate. Contest limited to 10 participants.
First Place $25 gift certificate for Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Entry deadline: June 14 Contest rules and entry form
Live Music
Enter by submitting this form Berry Fresh Pie Contest or Pie Eating Entry Waiver
JULY 15
Magnificent Melon Medley Salad Contest
Stepping Stones Canine Rescue adoption day
Live Music
AUGUST 5
Salsa Contest
Live Music
SEPTEMBER 9
Gourd-geous Gourds!
Featuring vendors who sell gourds; gourd-decorating for kids and
a cornucopia-decorating demonstration for adults.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds - June 13, 2017
- Tuesday News, June 13, 2017 - June 13, 2017
- Money: Beat the Heat, On the Cheap - June 12, 2017