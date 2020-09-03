Second Harvest Food Bank’s Providence team has re-imagined its annual Farm-to-Fourth fundraiser to provide a safe and delicious way for residents to make a difference around their own table. Local chefs have designed a farm fresh, four-course menu for guests to enjoy in their comfort and safety of their homes.

The funds raised through this year’s Farm-to Fourth At-Home event support Second Harvest’s mission “put food on the tables of area families in need

Details: Farm-to-Fourth AT-HOME, Sunday (Sept 13, 2020). Tickets sales close at midnight this Tuesday (Sept 8) . Ticket holders will pick up their orders between 4pm and 7pm on September 13, 2020, via a drive though arrangement outside of Canteen Bistro located at corner of 4th Street and Spruce street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Social distancing and masking will be in place and enforced.

View menu here: secure.qgiv.com/event/farmtofourth/page/476523

Learn more about Second Harvest + Providence here: www.secondharvestnwnc.org/

*Chef Jeff Bacon, VP + Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Radio) about this Year’s “Farm-to-Fourth AT-HOME” fundraiser.

