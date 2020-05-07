FAQ: Phase 1 ‘Relaxing Restrictions’ in NC

Gov Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 138 to modify North Carolina’s Stay At Home order and transition to Phase 1 of slowly easing certain COVID-19 restrictions effective Friday, May 8 at 5 pm. Certain businesses remain closed as the state continues battling COVID-19.

This Frequently Asked Questions (“FAQ”) document provides guidance for the implementation of Executive Order No. 138 (“Order”). The Order moves North Carolina into “Phase 1” of easing certain COVID-19 restrictions to help revive the economy while protecting public health.

This information is subject to change in light of new CDC guidance and additional Executive Orders or local government declarations.

When does Phase 1 go into place?

This Order begins Phase 1 at 5 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020 and remains in place through 5 PM on May 22, 2020.

Does this Order lift the Governor’s Stay at Home Order?

No, people should still stay at home, but it increases the number of reasons people are allowed to leave. All North Carolina residents should continue to stay at home except for the purposes outlined in this Order. Anyone who is feeling sick should stay home and should leave the house only to seek health care or for some other necessary

reason.

What is different about Phase 1?

This Phase 1 Executive Order does the following:

• Eliminates the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses; • Allows most retail businesses (with exceptions) that can comply with specific

requirements to open at 50 percent capacity;

• Allows people to leave home for non-essential goods or services; • Encourages state parks and trails that are closed to open;

• Specifically allows people to gather outdoors while following the

Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission, and with up to ten people;

• Opens child care to working families; and

• Encourages North Carolinians to wear cloth face coverings when outside the home in order to protect others.

What stays the same in Phase 1?

This Phase 1 Executive Order does not change the following:

• A Stay at Home Order remains in place; • Mass gatherings are generally limited to no more than ten people;

• Teleworking is encouraged;

• Social distancing, hand hygiene, and other methods to slow the spread of COVID-19 should be practiced, including staying at least six feet apart;

• Restaurants and bars remain closed for dine-in service and on-premises beverage consumption;

• Personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, beauty, hair, nail, and tanning salons, and tattoo parlors, remain closed;

• Entertainment facilities, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, and performance venues, remain closed; • Fitness facilities such as health clubs and gyms remain closed;

• People may leave their homes to obtain medical services, obtain goods and services, engage in outdoor exercise, take care of others or volunteer; • Playgrounds remain closed;

• Open retail businesses must meet certain requirements to ensure the safety of their employees and customers; and • Visitation continues to be banned at long-term care facilities, except for

certain compassionate care situations.

What are the allowable activities for which North Carolinians may leave their homes?

North Carolinians may leave their homes in Phase 1 to: • Work at any business, nonprofit, government, or other organization that is not closed by an Executive Order, or seek employment;

• Take care of health and safety needs, including to seek emergency medical services, obtain medical supplies and medication, or visit a health care professional or veterinarian;

• Receive goods, services, or supplies from any business or operation that is not closed by an Executive Order;

• Engage in outdoor activities, including to walk, hike, run, golf, hunt, fish, or bike outdoors;

• Take care of others, including assisting a family member, friend or pet, or attend weddings or funerals;

• Worship or exercise First Amendment rights, outdoors and following Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission; • Travel between places of residence, including child custody or visitation arrangements;

• Volunteer with organizations that provide charitable and social services; • Gather at other people’s homes with no more than ten people outdoors while following Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission Requirements; and • Provide or receive government services.

Does this mean that residents of North Carolina are safe from COVID-19? The short answer – NO…

Read more: Frequently Asked Questions about Phase One https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

