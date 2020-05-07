Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog FAQ: Phase 1 ‘Relaxing Restrictions’ in NC

FAQ: Phase 1 ‘Relaxing Restrictions’ in NC

Verne HillMay 07, 2020Comments Off on FAQ: Phase 1 ‘Relaxing Restrictions’ in NC

Like

Gov Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 138 to modify North Carolina’s Stay At Home order and transition to Phase 1 of slowly easing certain COVID-19 restrictions effective Friday, May 8 at 5 pm. Certain businesses remain closed as the state continues battling COVID-19. 

This Frequently Asked Questions (“FAQ”) document provides guidance for the implementation of Executive Order No. 138 (“Order”). The Order moves North Carolina into “Phase 1” of easing certain COVID-19 restrictions to help revive the economy while protecting public health.
This information is subject to change in light of new CDC guidance and additional Executive Orders or local government declarations.

When does Phase 1 go into place?
This Order begins Phase 1 at 5 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020 and remains in place through 5 PM on May 22, 2020.

Does this Order lift the Governor’s Stay at Home Order?
No, people should still stay at home, but it increases the number of reasons people are allowed to leave. All North Carolina residents should continue to stay at home except for the purposes outlined in this Order. Anyone who is feeling sick should stay home and should leave the house only to seek health care or for some other necessary
reason.

What is different about Phase 1?
This Phase 1 Executive Order does the following:
• Eliminates the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses; • Allows most retail businesses (with exceptions) that can comply with specific
requirements to open at 50 percent capacity;
• Allows people to leave home for non-essential goods or services; • Encourages state parks and trails that are closed to open;
• Specifically allows people to gather outdoors while following the
Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission, and with up to ten people;
• Opens child care to working families; and
• Encourages North Carolinians to wear cloth face coverings when outside the home in order to protect others.

What stays the same in Phase 1?
This Phase 1 Executive Order does not change the following:
• A Stay at Home Order remains in place; • Mass gatherings are generally limited to no more than ten people;
• Teleworking is encouraged;
• Social distancing, hand hygiene, and other methods to slow the spread of COVID-19 should be practiced, including staying at least six feet apart;
• Restaurants and bars remain closed for dine-in service and on-premises beverage consumption;
1
• Personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, beauty, hair, nail, and tanning salons, and tattoo parlors, remain closed;
• Entertainment facilities, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, and performance venues, remain closed; • Fitness facilities such as health clubs and gyms remain closed;
• People may leave their homes to obtain medical services, obtain goods and services, engage in outdoor exercise, take care of others or volunteer; • Playgrounds remain closed;
• Open retail businesses must meet certain requirements to ensure the safety of their employees and customers; and • Visitation continues to be banned at long-term care facilities, except for
certain compassionate care situations.

What are the allowable activities for which North Carolinians may leave their homes?
North Carolinians may leave their homes in Phase 1 to: • Work at any business, nonprofit, government, or other organization that is not closed by an Executive Order, or seek employment;
• Take care of health and safety needs, including to seek emergency medical services, obtain medical supplies and medication, or visit a health care professional or veterinarian;
• Receive goods, services, or supplies from any business or operation that is not closed by an Executive Order;
• Engage in outdoor activities, including to walk, hike, run, golf, hunt, fish, or bike outdoors;
• Take care of others, including assisting a family member, friend or pet, or attend weddings or funerals;
• Worship or exercise First Amendment rights, outdoors and following Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission; • Travel between places of residence, including child custody or visitation arrangements;
• Volunteer with organizations that provide charitable and social services; • Gather at other people’s homes with no more than ten people outdoors while following Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission Requirements; and • Provide or receive government services.

Does this mean that residents of North Carolina are safe from COVID-19?   The short answer – NO…

Read more: Frequently Asked Questions about Phase One https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s

  • Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
  • Wear a face covering
  • Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“Relaxing Restrictions’: Phase One begins this Friday @ 5pm

Verne HillMay 07, 2020

National Day of Prayer is May 7

Verne HillMay 07, 2020

Thursday News, MAY 07, 2020

Verne HillMay 07, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes