FAQ: Organ and Tissue Donation

Verne HillJul 24, 2019

Follow up: Fifty-five people will be ‘helped’ by organ and tissue donation from a Raleigh man who died in a freak accident at Oak Island beach last week,.

Lee Dingle, 37, was in the ocean playing with his kids when a wave pushed his head to the ground and broke his neck.  According to Carolina Donor Services, his organs should save four lives, give sight to one or two people and ultimately help 55 altogether.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/organs-from-man-killed-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island/article_5eda25f9-eb67-5c2d-ada5-e3da354c4e29.html

*Learn more about Organ and Tissue Donation here…

https://www.carolinadonorservices.org/frequently-asked-questions

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
WBFJ Your Family Station

