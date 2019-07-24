FAQ: Organ and Tissue Donation

Follow up: Fifty-five people will be ‘helped’ by organ and tissue donation from a Raleigh man who died in a freak accident at Oak Island beach last week,.

Lee Dingle, 37, was in the ocean playing with his kids when a wave pushed his head to the ground and broke his neck. According to Carolina Donor Services, his organs should save four lives, give sight to one or two people and ultimately help 55 altogether. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/organs-from-man-killed-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island/article_5eda25f9-eb67-5c2d-ada5-e3da354c4e29.html

*Learn more about Organ and Tissue Donation here…

https://www.carolinadonorservices.org/frequently-asked-questions