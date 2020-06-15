Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Family: Creating the ultimate ‘summer bucket list’

Family: Creating the ultimate ‘summer bucket list’

Verne HillJun 15, 2020Comments Off on Family: Creating the ultimate ‘summer bucket list’

Like

“You only have 18 summers with your kids.”

Wow. Time flies when you are making memories with the family.  Is there a way to do it without breaking the bank?

Absolutely.

This summer, maybe more than any in history, is a time that makes the most sense to stay close to home and create simple, meaningful ‘memories’ together.

Enter the summer bucket list. Just 3 easy steps…

 

Consult the kids (or grandkids) plus add in your own ideas, too

Think back on your childhood: what are some of the memories that stand out?

Is it riding bikes around your neighborhood? A picnic at the park or lake?

Bring these ideas to your summer bucket list meeting to get the conversation flowing. Depending on how many kids you have, you may have them come up with 3, 5 or 10 ideas each. Have the older ones help by having them share favorite memories of summers past.

 

Set some boundaries while planning the fun

Depending on your time and budget, set limits.

Maybe because of social distancing, everything needs to be done in your backyard.

If you can (and want) to venture out, set limits to 30 minutes, an hour or so away.

Set a monetary limit per activity – say, no more than $20 – or one budget for a summer’s worth of bucket-list items to allow for a variety of activities ranging from free to a fee.

 

Be Creative

Why not make the bucket list a centerpiece of your home this summer!

Once you write down all of your ideas on a piece of paper, get creative.

There are hundreds of cute ideas online.

One idea: write all of your ‘summer fun ideas’ on clothespins and attaching them to an actual bucket. Once you’ve completed an activity, take off the corresponding clothespin and toss it in your bucket.

Hopefully you’ll have a bucket full of clothespins and a summer full of memories when Fall rolls around. (Then you can brainstorm for new ideas for your family memories).

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/create-ultimate-summer-bucket-list-easy-steps-71119453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post RECALL: Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Red Cross: Your blood donation being tested for COVID19 antibodies

Verne HillJun 15, 2020

 RECALL: Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns

Verne HillJun 15, 2020

Monday News, JUNE 15, 2020

Verne HillJun 15, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes