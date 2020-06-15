Family: Creating the ultimate ‘summer bucket list’

“You only have 18 summers with your kids.”

Wow. Time flies when you are making memories with the family. Is there a way to do it without breaking the bank?

Absolutely.

This summer, maybe more than any in history, is a time that makes the most sense to stay close to home and create simple, meaningful ‘memories’ together.

Enter the summer bucket list. Just 3 easy steps…

Consult the kids (or grandkids) plus add in your own ideas, too

Think back on your childhood: what are some of the memories that stand out?

Is it riding bikes around your neighborhood? A picnic at the park or lake?

Bring these ideas to your summer bucket list meeting to get the conversation flowing. Depending on how many kids you have, you may have them come up with 3, 5 or 10 ideas each. Have the older ones help by having them share favorite memories of summers past.

Set some boundaries while planning the fun

Depending on your time and budget, set limits.

Maybe because of social distancing, everything needs to be done in your backyard.

If you can (and want) to venture out, set limits to 30 minutes, an hour or so away.

Set a monetary limit per activity – say, no more than $20 – or one budget for a summer’s worth of bucket-list items to allow for a variety of activities ranging from free to a fee.

Be Creative

Why not make the bucket list a centerpiece of your home this summer!

Once you write down all of your ideas on a piece of paper, get creative.

There are hundreds of cute ideas online.

One idea: write all of your ‘summer fun ideas’ on clothespins and attaching them to an actual bucket. Once you’ve completed an activity, take off the corresponding clothespin and toss it in your bucket.

Hopefully you’ll have a bucket full of clothespins and a summer full of memories when Fall rolls around. (Then you can brainstorm for new ideas for your family memories).

