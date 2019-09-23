Search
Fall Colors could be delayed?

Verne Hill Sep 23, 2019

It’s finally Autumn, but the ‘Fall colors’ could be delayed due to above normal temperatures.

Details:  https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/noaas-fall-outlook-above-…/

*October 29 – November 6: Estimated ‘Peak fall foliage’ for Boone and Blowing Rock (elevations from 3,000 – 4,000 feet).

 FALL Fact: ‘Fall leaf’ colors actually exist all year long?

In spring and summer, the pigment chlorophyll gives leaves their green color.   At the end of summer, the decreased daylight and cooler temperatures cause chlorophyll to break down and that exposes other pigments that cause the brilliant yellow, orange, red leaves of fall.  https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/21/us/first-day-of-fall-trnd/index.html

