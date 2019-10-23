‘Fall Color Guy’: Weekly update for Oct 23, 2019

Verne chats with Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy) about the tree color that is peaking in our Northern Mountains.

The ‘Fall Color Guy’ is ‘predicting’ a blast of color in the northern mountains! Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy) Professor of Biology at App State in Boone.

Check out the color map and weekly updates

Blog: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Fall Color MAP: https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fall-color-map-north-carolina

Weekly Color Updates and more…

https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fbclid=IwAR0UkMyndSToPwFHpQ1HKK575THBrbrOcmvF7xPwrQFrn0BScV5kslxTPXE