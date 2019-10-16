Fall Color Guy: Weekly Fall Color Updates

Latest Fall Foliage report from the High Country to the Coastal areas of North Carolina including the Foothills and Triad…
‘Fall Color Guy’
Howie Neufeld, Professor of Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone
Prof Howie is a ‘plant eco-physiologist’, specializing in effects of air pollution on plants.
Facebook Blog: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/
Fall Color MAP: https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fall-color-map-north-carolina
Weekly Color Updates and more…
https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fbclid=IwAR0UkMyndSToPwFHpQ1HKK575THBrbrOcmvF7xPwrQFrn0BScV5kslxTPXE
