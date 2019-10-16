Search
Fall Color Guy: Weekly Fall Color Updates

Verne HillOct 16, 2019Comments Off on Fall Color Guy: Weekly Fall Color Updates

Latest Fall Foliage report from the High Country to the Coastal areas of North Carolina including the Foothills and Triad…

Fall Color Guy’

Howie Neufeld, Professor of Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone

Prof Howie is a ‘plant  eco-physiologist’, specializing in effects of air pollution on plants.

Facebook Blog:  https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Fall Color MAP:  https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fall-color-map-north-carolina

Weekly Color Updates and more…

https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fbclid=IwAR0UkMyndSToPwFHpQ1HKK575THBrbrOcmvF7xPwrQFrn0BScV5kslxTPXE

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
