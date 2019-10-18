Search
‘Fall Color Guy’: Prof Howie Neufeld explains the science of Fall Foliage

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

The temperatures are falling! And the leaves are slowly turning…

The ‘Fall Color Guy’ is ‘predicting’ a blast of color in the northern mountains!
Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy) is a Professor of Biology at App State in Boone.

Check out the color map and weekly updates…
Blog: www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/
Fall Color MAP: biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors/fa…north-carolina
Weekly Color Updates and more…
biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors?fb…0BScV5kslxTPXE

The Fall Color Guy will answer these questions about the ever changing color of leaves…
HOW has the weather been a major factor in the turning of the leaves this season? HOW does elevation play a role in the fall color?
Explain some of the ‘science’ behind the color change of the leaves.
Professor, you must have a favorite ‘color’ when it comes to fall color and leaves…

WBFJ Your Family Station

