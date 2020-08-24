Search
FaithFest 2020 with Craig Church

Verne HillAug 24, 2020

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, FaithFest 2020 will be a FREE, LIVE, online event happening this Saturday evening (AUG 29) from 6pm-10pm.

Worship with Jordan Feliz, Micah Tyler, Jason Crabb and special guest speaker Francis Chan.

Here’s Wally + Verne with Craig Church…

FaithFest 2020 will be live and you can watch in real time! The artists will be performing live from a central location.
-FaithFest will be streamed from our faithfestnc.com, Facebook page, and YouTube!
-The online FaithFest mall will open on Thursday, August 27th!

This year’s theme: “Overcomers.”  Remember, FaithFest 2020 is not a setback but a setup for God to do greater things in the future!

Visit FaithFestnc.com for an amazing swag giveaway you won’t want miss.  There will be a love offering.

The mission of FaithFest is to use worship music (in a variety of genres) and the Word of God (via testimonies and the preached Word) to:  Unite believers. Save the lost. Bring a community together. Spark a revival that will change our area and beyond.

*FaithFest operates under the umbrella of Craig Church Ministries, Inc – a 501(c) evangelistic organization since 2007.

Check out our complete FaithFest 2020 interview with Craig Church along with WBFJ Radio (Wally + Verne)!

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
