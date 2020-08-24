FaithFest 2020 with Craig Church

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, FaithFest 2020 will be a FREE, LIVE, online event happening this Saturday evening (AUG 29) from 6pm-10pm.

Worship with Jordan Feliz, Micah Tyler, Jason Crabb and special guest speaker Francis Chan.

FaithFest 2020 will be live and you can watch in real time! The artists will be performing live from a central location.

-FaithFest will be streamed from our faithfestnc.com, Facebook page, and YouTube!

-The online FaithFest mall will open on Thursday, August 27th!

This year’s theme: “Overcomers.” Remember, FaithFest 2020 is not a setback but a setup for God to do greater things in the future!

Visit FaithFestnc.com for an amazing swag giveaway you won’t want miss. There will be a love offering.

The mission of FaithFest is to use worship music (in a variety of genres) and the Word of God (via testimonies and the preached Word) to: Unite believers. Save the lost. Bring a community together. Spark a revival that will change our area and beyond.

*FaithFest operates under the umbrella of Craig Church Ministries, Inc – a 501(c) evangelistic organization since 2007.

