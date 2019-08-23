FaithFest 2019 is an annual Worship Music Festival at the Doc Watson and Cabin Stages at Wilkes Community College!
Saturday, August 31, 2019
The mission of FaithFest (Craig Church Ministries) is to use worship music (in a variety of genres) and the Word of God (via testimonies and the preached Word) to unite believers, save the lost, bring a community together, and spark a revival that will change our area and beyond.
faithfestnc.com
Craig Church chats with Wally + Verne (WBFJ Morning Show)
