The FAITH factor inside Super Bowl 52

Verne HillFeb 02, 2018

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of pressure on the players. While winning is important, some of them are playing for much more than a Super Bowl Championship. How These Eagles and Patriots Are Using Super Bowl 52 to Glorify God.

Food, fellowship, fun and the Faith factor?

Read more at CBN News    https://goo.gl/KEXWvk

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

