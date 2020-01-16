Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog FAITH: Catching a Glimpse of Eternity…

FAITH: Catching a Glimpse of Eternity…

Verne HillJan 16, 2020Comments Off on FAITH: Catching a Glimpse of Eternity…

Like

Pastor Tony Evans says something supernatural was happening during his wife Lois’ final moments on earth, and the family was there to witness it.

Lois Evans had been battling a rare form of cancer and the family had gathered around her in late December to say goodbye. At some point during their farewell moments, he says she began to speak about seeing “something outside earth’s realm”.

It seems she was catching a glimpse of family members in heaven, perhaps like the “cloud of witnesses” described in Hebrews 12:1.

“For example, she said to some who were gathered in the room, ‘Do you see my mother? Do you see her? She’s right over there by the fireplace.’ Do you see her? Why can’t you see her? On another occasion, she said, ‘My father. There’s my father.’ And there was no one in the room physically. She was seeing something as the time of her departure got closer.”

Pastor Evans says she also appeared to get a message from beyond this earth about the time of her departure.

“She said, ‘Two days, two days, take me up.’ Two and a half days later she was gone. She heard something, she saw something as the time of her departure got nearer. Like Stephen in Acts chapter 7 who, when he was being stoned to death, he says he saw heaven opened and Jesus standing on the right hand of the Father giving him a standing ovation.”

“When the time of your departure comes, you want to be close enough to God that you can hear things that other folk can’t hear and see things that other folk can’t hear,” Evans said.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2020/january/lois-evans-caught-a-glimpse-of-eternity-the-amazing-things-she-saw-right-before-she-died

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostActress credits abortion for her ‘successful career’?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Martin Luther King Day: Observances in the Triad

Verne HillJan 17, 2020

Business 40 Update for January 2020

Verne HillJan 17, 2020

Friday News, January 17, 2020

Verne HillJan 17, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
18
Sat
2:00 pm Ladies Prayer & Praise Gathering @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Ladies Prayer & Praise Gathering @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 18 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Kick-off the new year with prayer & praise with other ladies! Childcare Provided  /  For more info: (336) 996-7573
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes