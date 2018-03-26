Search
Faith-based films are performing well at the box office…

Verne Hill Mar 26, 2018

“I Can Only Imagine” – in its 2nd weekend – capturing the third spot once again. The movie cost $7 million to make, now has grossed over $38 million over two weekends.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” landed in the eighth spot in its opening weekend, earning $5 million for Sony’s Affirm Films.   -CBN News

A new #1 at the Box Office.  A Sci Fi thriller ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ bumping Black Panther from the top spot over the weekend.  ‘Black Panther’ has become the highest grossing superhero film of all-time, topping ‘The Avengers’, becoming one of the top five domestic releases of all-time.  http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Check out current movie reviews from a Christian perspective…   http://www.pluggedin.com/

 

GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope.   Rating: PG (including some violence and suggestive material)  In theaters nationwide on Good Friday… https://godsnotdead.pureflix.com/

Verne Hill

