Faith-based films are performing well at the box office…

“I Can Only Imagine” – in its 2nd weekend – capturing the third spot once again. The movie cost $7 million to make, now has grossed over $38 million over two weekends.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” landed in the eighth spot in its opening weekend, earning $5 million for Sony’s Affirm Films. -CBN News

A new #1 at the Box Office. A Sci Fi thriller ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ bumping Black Panther from the top spot over the weekend. ‘Black Panther’ has become the highest grossing superhero film of all-time, topping ‘The Avengers’, becoming one of the top five domestic releases of all-time. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Check out current movie reviews from a Christian perspective… http://www.pluggedin.com/

GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope. Rating: PG (including some violence and suggestive material) In theaters nationwide on Good Friday… https://godsnotdead.pureflix.com/