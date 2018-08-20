Faith in Action: Simple ways to positively engage your local schools

Many of us are preparing for back-to-school. What about preparing our church congregations for engaging our communities through being the hands and feet of Jesus – in our schools.

Five simple ways to lead your church to engage your local schools.

*SET ASIDE TIME FOR PRAYER

Take time during a Sunday morning worship, either before or right after school begins in your community, to pray for your students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria staff, and anyone else connected to your local school. Include those who are attending private schools and homeschoolers

*SEND A HANDWRITTEN NOTE

Fight the temptation to voice a concern, but simply tell them you and your church are praying for them.

*ENCOURAGE CHURCH MEMBERS TO VOLUNTEER AT THE SCHOOL

There are certainly more ways to help your church prepare for the new school year., but one simple way to lead our churches to engage the community God has called us to is to care for and pray for our local schools.

Read more… https://factsandtrends.net/2018/08/10/preparing-your-church-for-a-new-school-year/