Face Masks Required in Greensboro

Face coverings will be required in the city limits of Greensboro starting at 5pm TODAY (June 23).
In Greensboro, face coverings must to be worn anytime a person will be in contact with others in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing (of at least 6 feet).
*All restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo, and retail employees and staff shall wear a face covering while on duty.
*Customers are to wear a face covering inside (said) businesses.
*The cities of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Kinston have requirements ‘encouraging’ the wearing of face masks. Winston-Salem could be next…
https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/face-coverings-will-be-required-in-greensboro-starting-tuesday/article_0c100fc6-f08c-5839-9ca8-6501672730a8.html
*5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather https://www.wbfj.fm/tips-wearing-face-masks-hot-weather/
`Reminder: 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19
Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.
Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)
Wear a face covering / face mask
