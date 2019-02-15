Search
Verne Hill Feb 15, 2019

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”         Psalms 30:5

Everything has an expiration date.

Everything we purchase has an expiration date. Nothing lasts forever, except eternal life in Christ.

Your troubles also have an expiration date.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning” (Psalms 30:5). You may be going through the darkest night of stress, financial pressure, marriage problems, health issues or a family crisis. Nothing lasts forever, except eternal life in Christ.

The night time you’re facing will end. The sunrise of God’s power will dispel the darkness of the night you’re living through right now. Joy is coming in the morning!  Nothing lasts forever, except eternal life in Christ.

Draw near to God in prayer, stand on his promises and trust him with all your heart. When people can’t help, turn to God who has the power to deliver us.  “People cry out under a load of oppression; they plead for relief from the arm of the powerful. But no one says, ‘Where is God my Maker, who gives songs in the night, who teaches us more than he teaches the beasts of the earth and makes us wiser than the birds in the sky?’” (Job 35:10).  Nothing lasts forever, except eternal life in Christ.

Worship Him during the darkest night of your troubles. He will give you a supernatural song of faith in the night. He will teach you and even make you wise through the tough times. Trouble has an expiration date. Joy comes in the morning!

 -Dr. David Cooper,

-Dr. David Cooper,
Lead pastor at Mount Paran Church in Atlanta

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
