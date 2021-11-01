Experts: Don’t Rake Those Leaves?

Save time and help your lawn by mulching leaves.
Seriously. A study from Michigan State University shows that you can forget about raking, blowing, and bagging leaves. Leaf mulching will save you work, improve your soil, and add nutrients. It also saves you money. Mulching fall leaves simply recycles a natural resource, giving you richer soil for free.
https://www.scotts.com/en-us/library/lawn-care-basics/dont-rake-those-leaves-mulch-them-your-lawn
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- World Relief Triad – Refugee Resettlement - November 2, 2021
- Covid Booster Shots are available… - November 2, 2021
- VETS: FREE DENTAL CARE (NOV 6) - November 2, 2021