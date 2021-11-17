Expert: You may be drinking your coffee all wrong?

Don’t drink coffee as soon as you wake up

Health experts suggest that drinking coffee right after you wake up can blunt your body’s natural energy levels. Based on research from several studies, that the best time to have your first cup of coffee is about 60-90 minutes after you wake up. That’s because caffeine interferes with the production of cortisol, the hormone that signals your body to be awake and responsive.

Choose the right ingredients

Coffee beans have different caffeine levels depending on how they’re roasted. If you’re feeling sluggish and are looking for a stronger energy boost, reach for coffee labeled “light roast. The darker you roast the coffee, the more caffeine burns away.

Try a “nap-pucino”?

Coffee and naps – together – can be a powerful tool for maximizing alertness. Studies in England and Japan have shown that if you drink coffee immediately before napping and sleep for 20 minutes (or less), you can focus on work better than if you took a regular nap or just drank coffee. Who knew…? 😊

SOURCE: Management and behavioral science expert Daniel Pink https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/business/money-report/youre-drinking-your-coffee-wrong-these-3-tricks-can-boost-your-productivity-experts-say/