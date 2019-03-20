EWG: ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of fruits and veggies filled with pesticides

Alert: Nearly 70% of the produce sold in the U.S. comes with pesticide residue.

Environmental Working Group’s ‘Dirty Dozen’, a list of the fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue is out.

At the top of the ‘Dirty Dozen’ list: Spinach, kale, strawberries, nectarines and apples. The group found that more than 90% of food samples tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides, while multiple samples of kale indicated the presence of 18 pesticides.

Good News: Cleanest foods include Avocados, pineapple, mushrooms and cantaloupe.

Bottom Line: The organization advises us to eat organic produce when possible…

