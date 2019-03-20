EWG: ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of fruits and veggies filled with pesticides

Alert: Nearly 70% of the produce sold in the U.S. comes with pesticide residue.
Environmental Working Group’s ‘Dirty Dozen’, a list of the fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue is out.
At the top of the ‘Dirty Dozen’ list: Spinach, kale, strawberries, nectarines and apples. The group found that more than 90% of food samples tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides, while multiple samples of kale indicated the presence of 18 pesticides.
Good News: Cleanest foods include Avocados, pineapple, mushrooms and cantaloupe.
Bottom Line: The organization advises us to eat organic produce when possible…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/20/pesticides-food-report-strawberries-spinach-kale-have-most/3178844002/
