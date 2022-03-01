Life is a journey. And everyone’s career path is different.

Melissa Smith, program coordinator for the MRI program at Forsyth Tech, understands all too well that finding ‘your’ career path can take time.

In the 1990s, Melissa enrolled in a four-year college – only to struggle. “I had a very successful high school career, but I don’t think I was prepared to go to four years of school, away from home. I wasn’t as successful as I had hoped to be, so I came back home,” Smith said in the Winston-Salem Journal. Melissa enrolled in the radiography program at a local community college, then worked for about 17 years in private practices and hospitals.

With her children grown, Melissa, who lives in Pilot Mountain, accepted an invitation to teach part-time as a clinical instructor with Forsyth Tech.

“I had a real knack for it,” Smith said. “It was a very easy transition to the classroom. I always enjoyed helping students learn and grow…” Melissa could (literally) see herself in the stories of her students, some of whom have taken unconventional paths to get to her classroom.

*NOTE: Melissa Smith was recently named the NC Faculty Member of the Year in the North Carolina Community Colleges System’s Board of Trustees. Melissa was picked from over 57 other nominees from other community colleges across the state. And it’s the first time a Forsyth Tech faculty member has won this award.

