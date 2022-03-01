Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Everyone’s career path is different.

Everyone’s career path is different.

Verne HillMar 01, 2022Comments Off on Everyone’s career path is different.

Like

Life is a journey. And everyone’s career path is different.

Melissa Smith, program coordinator for the MRI program at Forsyth Tech, understands all too well that finding ‘your’ career path can take time.

In the 1990s, Melissa enrolled in a four-year college – only to struggle. “I had a very successful high school career, but I don’t think I was prepared to go to four years of school, away from home. I wasn’t as successful as I had hoped to be, so I came back home,” Smith said in the Winston-Salem Journal. Melissa enrolled in the radiography program at a local community college, then worked for about 17 years in private practices and hospitals.

With her children grown, Melissa, who lives in Pilot Mountain, accepted an invitation to teach part-time as a clinical instructor with Forsyth Tech.

“I had a real knack for it,” Smith said. “It was a very easy transition to the classroom. I always enjoyed helping students learn and grow…” Melissa could (literally) see herself in the stories of her students, some of whom have taken unconventional paths to get to her classroom.

*NOTE: Melissa Smith was recently named the NC Faculty Member of the Year in the North Carolina Community Colleges System’s Board of Trustees. Melissa was picked from over 57 other nominees from other community colleges across the state. And it’s the first time a Forsyth Tech faculty member has won this award.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/forsyth-tech-instructor-wins-states-top-teaching-honor-for-community-colleges/article

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Is your passport ready for travel?

Verne HillMar 01, 2022

Sean Houle Blood Drive on March 3

Verne HillMar 01, 2022

Tuesday News, March 01, 2022

Verne HillMar 01, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes