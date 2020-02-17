Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Every American Should Be Proud of Presidents’ Day

Every American Should Be Proud of Presidents’ Day

Verne HillFeb 17, 2020Comments Off on Every American Should Be Proud of Presidents’ Day

Like

Presidents’ Day celebrates a remarkable fact of our nation’s history that every American should be proud of: for 244 years, power has been transferred peacefully from one US President to the next 44 times. This is not a power grab determined by birth or military power, but a government of, by and for the people.

*With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, President George Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation.

Some of Washington’s main points include…

Frustrated by French meddling in U.S. politics, Washington warned the nation to avoid permanent alliances with foreign nations and to rely instead on temporary alliances for emergencies.

Avoid debt; Taxes are unpleasant; government spending should be candidly conducted. Cultivate peace and justice toward all…

George Washington, our nation’s first President, his farewell speech Sept 17, 1796.

https://www.mountvernon.org/education/primary-sources-2/article/washingtons-farewell-address-1796/

In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term.  Washington believed a president should not view the office as a lifelong appointment but rather as a term of service to one’s nation.

Washington’s address is a reminder to all that religion and morality must remain the foundation and the fabric of our society…

Read: “Why Every American Should Be Proud of Presidents’ Day”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/why-every-american-should-be-proud-of-presidents-day

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’, Feb 20

Verne HillFeb 17, 2020

Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life

Verne HillFeb 17, 2020

Monday News, February 17, 2020

Verne HillFeb 17, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Feb
1
Sat
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 1 – Feb 29 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 29, 2020 Everyone who drops[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes