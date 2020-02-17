Every American Should Be Proud of Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day celebrates a remarkable fact of our nation’s history that every American should be proud of: for 244 years, power has been transferred peacefully from one US President to the next 44 times. This is not a power grab determined by birth or military power, but a government of, by and for the people.

*With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, President George Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation.

Some of Washington’s main points include…

Frustrated by French meddling in U.S. politics, Washington warned the nation to avoid permanent alliances with foreign nations and to rely instead on temporary alliances for emergencies.

Avoid debt; Taxes are unpleasant; government spending should be candidly conducted. Cultivate peace and justice toward all…

–George Washington, our nation’s first President, his farewell speech Sept 17, 1796.

https://www.mountvernon.org/education/primary-sources-2/article/washingtons-farewell-address-1796/

In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term. Washington believed a president should not view the office as a lifelong appointment but rather as a term of service to one’s nation.

Washington’s address is a reminder to all that religion and morality must remain the foundation and the fabric of our society…

