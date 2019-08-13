Every Abortion Clinic in the US will receive a copy of THIS movie?

Every Abortion Clinic in US will receive a DVD copy of the movie ‘Unplanned’, the true informational story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson and how she left the abortion industry.

According to And Then There Were None, Abby Johnson’s ministry which helped more than 525 abortion workers to leave their jobs, 800 abortion clinics across the country will each receive a copy of the pro-life film.

“Unplanned” is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/every-us-abortion-clinic-in-us-to-receive-dvd-of-unplanned-movie-tuesday