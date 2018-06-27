Have you ever needed a pickup truck to move something? Call Truxx…

‘Truxx’ is an on-demand driver service like Uber, it’s a ride for your stuff.
Rates start at $25 per half hour to get something moved. For $35 per half hour, users get TruxxHelp, in which drivers assist with the loading and unloading.
FYI: *Truxx was started by Carlos Suarez when he found himself needing a larger vehicle (with more cargo space) after a purchase at a home improvement store.
*INFO: www.truxxit.com https://www.journalnow.com/business/
