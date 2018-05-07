Search
Events: Remembering fallen police officers

Verne Hill May 07, 2018

(Event) Fallen Law Enforcement Remembrance Vigil

TODAY (May 7) 6pm – Public Safety Center in downtown Winston-Salem

The names of all law enforcement officers (nationwide) who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2017 will be read. All are welcome to attend…

 

(Event) Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Tuesday morning (May 8) 11am – at Center Grove Church in Clemmons

Open to the public…

Thanks to Behind the Blue Line, a non-profit support and service organization for the Winston-Salem Police Department, for letting us know about these events…   https://www.facebook.com/Behind-the-Blue-Line-493215834073622/

National Police Week is coming up next week: May 13 – 19, 2018.   National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15th.

*Please continue to pray for our brave public safety officers and their families! 

