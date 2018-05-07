Events: Remembering fallen police officers

(Event) Fallen Law Enforcement Remembrance Vigil
TODAY (May 7) 6pm – Public Safety Center in downtown Winston-Salem
The names of all law enforcement officers (nationwide) who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2017 will be read. All are welcome to attend…
(Event) Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Tuesday morning (May 8) 11am – at Center Grove Church in Clemmons
Open to the public…
Thanks to Behind the Blue Line, a non-profit support and service organization for the Winston-Salem Police Department, for letting us know about these events… https://www.facebook.com/Behind-the-Blue-Line-493215834073622/
National Police Week is coming up next week: May 13 – 19, 2018. National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15th.
*Please continue to pray for our brave public safety officers and their families!
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day - May 7, 2018
- Primary Election day is Tuesday, May 8 (Sample Ballot info) - May 7, 2018
- Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad - May 7, 2018