EVENT: Winston Salem Christian School celebrating 40 years

Verne HillJan 25, 2019Comments Off on EVENT: Winston Salem Christian School celebrating 40 years

Big 40th celebration going on this Saturday evening (6:30 pm) at Winston-Salem Christian School on University Parkway and Long Road.

Alumni and families are invited to celebrate Gods faithfulness in 40 years of education and ministry at Winston-Salem Christian School. And what God continues to do!

Details  https://www.facebook.com/events/258215921558059/

 

