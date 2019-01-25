Big 40th celebration going on this Saturday evening (6:30 pm) at Winston-Salem Christian School on University Parkway and Long Road.
Alumni and families are invited to celebrate Gods faithfulness in 40 years of education and ministry at Winston-Salem Christian School. And what God continues to do!
Details https://www.facebook.com/events/258215921558059/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Winston-Salem First is relocating… - January 25, 2019
- NCHE Homeschool convention sign up now… - January 25, 2019
- EVENT: Winston Salem Christian School celebrating 40 years - January 25, 2019