EVENT: WFU Women’s Football Camp this Thursday (July 20)

Verne HillJul 17, 2017

July 20, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Bridger Field House at BB&T Field  

499 Deacon Blvd. Winston Salem, North Carolina 27105

Head coach Dave Clawson and his staff invite women from all over the Triad to attend the 20th annual WFU Women’s Football Camp on July 20, 2017 at BB&T Field. Check in begins at 5:00 p.m. at Bridger Field House.

 

Whether you are a die-hard football fan or someone who just wants to learn more about the fundamentals of the game, the 20th annual Wake Forest Women’s Football Camp promises to be an event that you won’t want to miss.

 

The cost of the camp is $30 per person. Faculty & staff from Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are eligible for a discounted rate of $24 per person. All participants must be 18 years of age or older. Proceeds from the camp benefit the Coaches Kids Program, which gives many local, underprivileged youth the opportunity to attend Wake Forest football, men’s and women’s basketball, and other Olympic sporting events.

 

