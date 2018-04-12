EVENT: Teammates For Life with John Trautwein co-founder of the ‘Will to Live Foundation’

Former pro baseball player now businessman John Trautwein raises awareness of Teen Suicide after losing his 15 year old son Will to suicide (Oct 15, 2010). Will’s story is chronicled in John’s book “My Living Will” (self-published with WestBow Press) www.will-to-live.org
Special Event:
Teammates For Life: Leveraging The Positive Power Of Peer Networks. Speaker: John Trautwein (Trout –wine), co-founder of the ‘Will to Live Foundation’
This Monday evening, April 16, 2018 at 6:30pm (Doors open at 5:30) Location: LJVM Coliseum.
This event is free and open to the public. There is no age restriction for this event… http://events.wfu.edu/event/teammates_for_life_leveraging_the_positive_power_of_peer_networks#.WsUJ1y7wb3g
Hosted by Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Mental Health Association
http://www.ljvm.com/event/teammates-for-life-with-guest-speaker-john-trautwein/
John Trautwein (Trout –wine), co-founder of the ‘Will to Live Foundation’, raises awareness of Teen Suicide after losing his 15 year old son Will to suicide (Oct 15, 2010)
Will was a Freshman in High School
-John is a former Pro-baseball player
*John’ and wife Susie (and kids) live outside Atlanta
Will’s story is chronicled in John’s book “My Living Will” (self-published with WestBow Press) www.will-to-live.org
Teen suicide prevention- 1-800-suicide
Depression is an illness. Not just a down day. Clinical depression is common, and treatable…
Mental illness: Stereotypes? Symptoms? Warning signs… How can we prevent this with our kids?
