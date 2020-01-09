Event Staff needed for the new Steven Tanger Performing Arts Center in Greensboro

Job Alert: The soon-to-open Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro needs part-time event staff. Two job fairs are planned for January 16 + 18 at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center. The job fairs will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18. They will be held in the Meeting Rooms wing of the Special Events Center at the coliseum complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Coliseum staff will manage the new venue.
Employee training will start March 1.
*The Tanger Center at North Elm and East Lindsay streets opens in late March. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/job-fairs-to-recruit-event-staff-for-greensboro-s-new/
