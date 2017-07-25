Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog “Run for Grace 5K” benefiting The Workshop of Davidson

“Run for Grace 5K” benefiting The Workshop of Davidson

Verne HillJul 25, 2017Comments Off on “Run for Grace 5K” benefiting The Workshop of Davidson

Like

Attention all runners and walkers.

Help support The Workshop of Davidson at the 2nd annual “Run for Grace 5K” on Saturday morning, August 12, 2017.

Hosted by Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington.

Register to run.  Be a business sponsor.  Event details here…

http://jonesracingcompany.com/runforgrace5k/

race location: Pilgrim Reformed Church, 797 Pilgrim Church Road, Lexington, NC 27295.  The race/walk will start at the church cemetery drive at 8 a.m. toward Greensboro Street Extension and back.

 WBFJ Mobile Music machine will be on location playing great Christian music to get you pumped up to run for a great cause…

Sponsorship opportunities are still available…
A check in the amount of $250 or more gets the business (or personal) name on back of participants’ T-shirts and other places. This money has to be in by July 31, 2017.
The race will be timed by Jones Racing Company (JRC)

 

For more info: http://jonesracingcompany.com/runforgrace5k/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostJob Fair: Lidl needs employees for second WS store (July 26)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Survey: Most Americans celebrate Christmas?

Verne HillJul 25, 2017

Job Fair: Lidl needs employees for second WS store (July 26)

Verne HillJul 25, 2017

Bush’s baked beans being recalled

Verne HillJul 25, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes