“Run for Grace 5K” benefiting The Workshop of Davidson

Attention all runners and walkers.

Help support The Workshop of Davidson at the 2nd annual “Run for Grace 5K” on Saturday morning, August 12, 2017.

Hosted by Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington.

Register to run. Be a business sponsor. Event details here…

http://jonesracingcompany.com/runforgrace5k/

race location: Pilgrim Reformed Church, 797 Pilgrim Church Road, Lexington, NC 27295. The race/walk will start at the church cemetery drive at 8 a.m. toward Greensboro Street Extension and back.

WBFJ Mobile Music machine will be on location playing great Christian music to get you pumped up to run for a great cause…

Sponsorship opportunities are still available…

A check in the amount of $250 or more gets the business (or personal) name on back of participants’ T-shirts and other places. This money has to be in by July 31, 2017.

The race will be timed by Jones Racing Company (JRC)

For more info: http://jonesracingcompany.com/runforgrace5k/