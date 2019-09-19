Search
Event: “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” (Sept 25)

Verne HillSep 19, 2019

Addiction (including opioid abuse and misuse) is destroying individuals and families across North Carolina– and older adults are not immune.   

NC Baptist Aging Ministry Event:  The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” happening Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from  1 PM – 2:30 PM.  Location: 201-A Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360

Details:   https://www.ncbam.org/events.html

Many seniors find themselves raising their grandchildren or caring for adult children in addiction.

Some are financially burdened, and even victimized for their assets and medications. Others are themselves addicted to increasingly powerful narcotics used for pain management.

*Pastor Matty will be sharing his personal story as well as research and Biblical truth on the “Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” at an upcoming North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry event in Thomasville on Wednesday, September 25 .  

 $10 registration fee     https://www.ncbam.org/events.html

Matty shares with Verne Hill (WBFJ Radio)…

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
