Event: “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” (Sept 25)

Addiction (including opioid abuse and misuse) is destroying individuals and families across North Carolina– and older adults are not immune.
NC Baptist Aging Ministry Event: "The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults" happening Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 1 PM – 2:30 PM. Location: 201-A Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360
Many seniors find themselves raising their grandchildren or caring for adult children in addiction.
Some are financially burdened, and even victimized for their assets and medications. Others are themselves addicted to increasingly powerful narcotics used for pain management.
*Pastor Matty will be sharing his personal story as well as research and Biblical truth on the “Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” at an upcoming North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry event in Thomasville on Wednesday, September 25 .
