EVENT: Empty Bowls 2017

This annul event benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (Administrative Professionals Day)
Times: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Floating lunch)
New Location: Benton Convention Center / Downtown Winston-Salem
$25 in Advance / $35 at the door.
What to expect…
A tasty soup lunch, provided by the area’s top restaurants
Beautiful handcrafted and painted pottery bowls | Crafted by area artists
A fabulous silent auction | Made possible by generous area artists
*Satisfaction of helping end hunger in our community…
DETAILS: https://goo.gl/DiAKj4
