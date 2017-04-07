Search
EVENT: Empty Bowls 2017
EVENT: Empty Bowls 2017

Verne Hill Apr 07, 2017

This annul event benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (Administrative Professionals Day)
Times: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Floating lunch)
New Location: Benton Convention Center / Downtown Winston-Salem
$25 in Advance /  $35 at the door.

What to expect…

A tasty soup lunch, provided by the area’s top restaurants

Beautiful handcrafted and painted pottery bowls | Crafted by area artists

A fabulous silent auction | Made possible by generous area artists

*Satisfaction of helping end hunger in our community…

DETAILS:   https://goo.gl/DiAKj4

Previous PostNEW: Senate approves Gorsuch to US Supreme Court
