Event: Cheerwine celebrating 100 years

100 years of Cheer: Cheerwine is throwing a legendary anniversary celebration on May 20th in downtown Salisbury.

Location: Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ will take place from noon to 8pm on Saturday, May 20 in downtown Salisbury on North Main Street.

The 100 year bash will celebrate “all things Carolina” with an N.C. BBQ competition, local food, independent bands and more. https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

Details…

Free Cheerwine and commemorative koozies.

Limited edition Cheerwine merchandise available for purchase starting at noon (limited quantities of commemorative Cheerwine signs and other items).

Live music from Time Sawyer, Gyth Rigdon, Empire Brass, Acoustic Syndicate and Room Full of Blues.

People’s Choice BBQ Competition (from noon-2 p.m.) with Hog Heaven Barbecue, NC Ribs on Wheels, Rocky Top BBQ, Boone’s Barbeque, Smoke & Go BBQ and Sonny’s BBQ. Attendees can sample BBQ from each team and vote for their favorites. https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi