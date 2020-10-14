Event: Celebrating freedom from LGBTQ lifestyle!

True Freedom in Jesus.

Former transgender, lesbian, and gay individuals who have left the LGBTQ lifestyle by the power of the Holy Spirit are taking part in a freedom march this weekend. Speakers, worship, and a march celebrating freedom from homosexual/transgender lifestyles by the grace and power of Jesus Christ!

“Freedom March / Family Weekend” will be held at New Bridge Church in in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The event is open to everyone. *Details on the News Blog…

FRI: Oct. 16 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and on SAT: Oct. 17 from 1:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. The march will also be live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Freedom2March/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/these-lgbtq-individuals-found-new-life-in-jesus-and-some-had-supernatural-encounters-with-god

The event was started in 2018 by Jeffrey McCall who once lived as a transgender woman but has come to know Jesus Christ and His unfailing love. https://www.facebook.com/4suchatimeministry/