EVENT: The 5th annual Burke Street Food Truck Festival (April 8)

Verne Hill

**65 food trucks will fill a half mile space along Burke Street — and beyond Happening this Saturday afternoon (April 8)

Times: 3 to 8pm

Location: Burke Street up to the corner of Fourth and Broad in downtown WS

Free admission…

There will be paid parking at The WS Dash Stadium and outlying Dash-owned lots for $5. People will also be parking on the streets of downtown and the West End and West Salem neighborhoods.

There are 20 new food trucks, and Swamis Grotto, a 48-booth flea market (the former Hoots Flea) will be within the festival.

The footprint of the festival begins at the corner of Fourth and Broad Street, and there are parking decks and free/paid parking lots close to that area. If you live downtown, it is a short walk to the event.

The Dash is hosting a kids’ area with inflatables, a magician and twisted balloons in The Lighthouse parking lot. There are art vendors, and a variety of live music on two different stages. There’s non-profit information and other amenities.

*All net proceeds from the event will benefit The Arts Council’s grants and programs that support local artists, arts organizations, and serve the greater community through the arts.     Winston-Salem Journal / Relish  https://goo.gl/UL9sf9

Information: $20 VIP one-hour early access tickets are available in advance at www.Eventbrite.com; https://www.facebook.com/BurkeStreetFest

 

Previous PostCelebrate ‘Passion Week’ with your family
