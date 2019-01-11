Search
Event: “The 5 Love Languages & The Alzheimer’s Journey” with Dr. Ed Shaw

Verne Hill

 Dr Shaw chronicled his wife’s Alzheimer’s journey through his book “Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey”.

The seminar will cover the ‘five love languages’ (book by Dr Gary Chapman) and how to apply them to touch the lives of the five million Americans who have Alzheimer’s, as well as their fifteen million caregivers / care partners.

Jan 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30pm

Event location: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th street in downtown Winston-Salem

Doors will open at 5:30 – Information tables will be available before and after Dr. Shaw’s presentation

 

RSVP: Kimberly @ 336.231.6844  or email: kstone@cwmllp.com

http://www.cwmllp.com/events/cannon-education-seminars-2019

 

The seminar is FREE, however registration is required.

Presented by Cannon Wealth Management in cooperation with the Forsyth County Central Library.

 

BIO:  Dr. Ed Shaw is the Director and Physician/ Counselor at Wake Forest Baptist Health (WFBH) Memory Counseling Program.  His personal experience with Alzheimer’s disease began in 2007 with his wife, Rebecca’s, diagnosis, setting him on not only a journey as her care partner, but propelling him into a change in his medical career.

Read more:  https://www.forsythwoman.com/edward-shaw-m-d-alzheimers-dementia-care-journey/

 

 

Verne Hill

