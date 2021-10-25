Essential Oils that help during Cold/Flu Season

Cold and Flu Season is coming up. Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil: Kills H1N1 flu virus and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season