Essential Oils that help during Cold/Flu Season

Cold and Flu Season is coming up. Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…
Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and discomfort that often accompany a cold.
Tea Tree Oil: Kills H1N1 flu virus and eases congestion.
Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”
Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
