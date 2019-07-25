Equifax data breach: Are you eligible to file a claim?

If you were affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach, you can now file a claim for a piece of the settlement.
To confirm you’re eligible to file a claim, enter your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number on the site or call 1-833-759-2982.
The official settlement website is www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/25/equifax-settlement-how-file-claim-125-credit-reporting/1822919001/
