EnergyUnited: Scholarships for High School Seniors

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.
The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.
Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.
For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.
Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
