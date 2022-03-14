EnergyUnited: Scholarships for High School Seniors

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com