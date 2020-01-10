EnergyUnited offers student scholarship program

The “Empowering the Future” scholarship program through EnergyUnited awards two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students currently enrolled in their senior year of high school who plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduating high school.

Application deadline is March 31, 2020.

ELIGIBILITY:

Students must reside in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited or attend a school serviced by EnergyUnited. Either electric or propane services qualify!

Schools in our listening area include: Central Davidson, South Davidson, Davie High School, Ledford.

Application deadline is March 31, 2020.

See the complete list of schools and download the application