EnergyUnited offers student scholarship program

The “Empowering the Future” scholarship program through EnergyUnited awards two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students currently enrolled in their senior year of high school who plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduating high school.
Application deadline is March 31, 2020.
ELIGIBILITY:
Students must reside in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited or attend a school serviced by EnergyUnited. Either electric or propane services qualify!
Schools in our listening area include: Central Davidson, South Davidson, Davie High School, Ledford.
Application deadline is March 31, 2020.
See the complete list of schools and download the application
https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Be Church Conference coming to Greensboro in April 2020 - January 10, 2020
- HEALTH: Improving sleep quality - January 10, 2020
- Residents in Davidson Count pushing for Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ status - January 10, 2020