Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog EnergyUnited offering scholarships

EnergyUnited offering scholarships

Verne HillJan 22, 2019Comments Off on EnergyUnited offering scholarships

Like

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school and who plan to attend a college, university or technical school.

The scholarship is designed to recognize students who have exemplified academic success as well as demonstrated a commitment to bettering their community.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school.

Applications and supplemental documents, which include two recommendation letters and responses to two essay questions, must be received by email no later than March 29, 2019.

Please visit energyunited.com for eligibility guidelines and to download a copy of the application. For more information contact Maureen Moore, Communications Manager, at 704-924-2159 or maureen.moore@energyunited.com.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPOLL: Teachers LOVE their job...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tips for driving in the snow and ice…

Verne HillJan 22, 2019

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 22, 2019

POLL: Teachers LOVE their job…

Verne HillJan 22, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
23
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 23 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
24
Thu
6:30 pm WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
Jan 24 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cost: $5.00 (includes skate rental) Come out and skate to all your favorite tunes you hear on WBFJ! 336.721.1560 Register to win an Amazon Echo!!!  
Jan
25
Fri
all-day “Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
“Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
Jan 25 – Jan 26 all-day
The conference is a live simulcast from First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia and broadcast at Crossover Community Church (High Point) Conference Schedule: 1/25 @ 5:30pm & 1/26 (8:00am-12:30pm) Guest Speakers: Pastor Johnny Hunt, Jeremy[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes