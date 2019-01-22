EnergyUnited offering scholarships

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school and who plan to attend a college, university or technical school.
The scholarship is designed to recognize students who have exemplified academic success as well as demonstrated a commitment to bettering their community.
NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school.
Applications and supplemental documents, which include two recommendation letters and responses to two essay questions, must be received by email no later than March 29, 2019.
Please visit energyunited.com for eligibility guidelines and to download a copy of the application. For more information contact Maureen Moore, Communications Manager, at 704-924-2159 or maureen.moore@energyunited.com.
