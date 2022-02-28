March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.
Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March.
Sign up / nominate a pastor’s wife today… https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Crisis in Ukraine: Ways to help - February 28, 2022
- Sean Houle Blood Drive on March 3 - February 28, 2022
- Energize Ministries: March Prize Packs - February 28, 2022