 “Empty shelves doesn’t mean there’s a shortage”

“There will be spot shortages caused by panic buying. But if you go into a grocery store right now and don’t see what you want, that doesn’t mean that what you want isn’t out there somewhere, ” suggests Morris Cohen, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school.

Empty shelves mean there’s a bottleneck, not a shortage…

The supply chain is built for some disruption, and there’s cushioning for it. Our food system can deal with the current demand; it just has to re-learn how to distribute the supply.” Take Away: “As long as farmers can keep farming, truckers can keep driving, packaging can be made and supplied and grocery stores can stay open, the empty shelves should be just a temporary inconvenience.”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/20/business/panic-buying-how-stores-restock-coronavirus/index.html